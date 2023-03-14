close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sona Comstar up 8% as institutional investors buy Blackstone's 20.5% stake

Marquee investors like the Government of Singapore, Fidelity, FMR, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC MF bought shares from Blackstone in the bulk deal.

Business Standard Delhi
Newws

Newws

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2023 | 2:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) rallied 8 per cent to Rs 436.25 in Tuesday’s intra-day trade ,after long term investors bought Blackstone’s 20.5 per cent stake in the company, on Monday via bulk deals in the open market.

On Monday, the stock had lost 7 per cent after Blackstone group sold its entire residual 20.5 per cent holding in Sona Comstar at a price of Rs 410/share via block deal. The total transaction size of stake sale is pegged at around Rs 4,920 crore.

Before yesterday's transaction, Aureus Investment Private Limited and Blackstone held 33 per cent and 20.5 per cent, respectively in Sona Comstar as the auto technology company's co-promoters.

Sona Comstar said that the stake sale saw strong demand from Foreign Institutional Investors, Sovereign Wealth Funds, Domestic Mutual Funds, and Insurance companies. Marquee investors like the Government of Singapore, Fidelity, FMR, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and HDFC MF bought shares from Blackstone in the bulk deal.

Sona Comstar is the leading global supplier of driveline solutions for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and Off-highway Vehicles. Sona Comstar is India's leading traction motor and motor-controllers supplier to electric two-wheelers (e2Ws).

With twin megatrends of electrification and automation in the automotive industry, the management said that the company is well-positioned to capture growth opportunities by remaining focused on its core values.

Also Read

TCS Q2 result: Brokerages upbeat on margin improvement; macro risks remain

TCS beats Street estimates in Q2, net rises 8.4%; attrition remains high

TCS Q3 preview: Margins to expand sequentially; Revenue may grow 16-18% YoY

TCS Q3: Weak deal wins, negative headcount signal slowdown, say analysts

TCS Q2 margin may expand sequentially; revenue seen rising up to 9% YoY

Stock Market Live: Sensex extends slide, down 250pts; Nifty50 below 17,100

LIC's debt exposure in Adani group companies dips marginally to Rs 6,183 cr

NTPC, PFC: 5 F&O stocks see long OI build-up; Here's how to trade in them

SVB impact: Sensex slumps 897 pts, Nifty ends near 17,150; PSBs worst hit

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Meanwhile, on February 28, 2023, ratings agency India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) revised Sona Comstar’s outlook to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’ and affirmed the company’s long term issuer rating at ‘IND AA’.

The positive outlook reflects a significant increase in the company’s profitability during FY22-9MFY23, and a sizeable order book (including electric vehicle (EV) related order book), indicated at increase in profitability, and strong credit metrics over FY23-FY24.

Although raw material prices have remained volatile, Ind-Ra believes Q4FY23 margins should benefit from a likely ease in commodity prices. The agency expects the EBITDA margins to benefit from a healthy volume traction in higher margin EV-related products, along with the ramp up of new assembly lines, which resulted in improved cost efficiencies.

Ind-Ra expects the consolidated revenue to improve 22 per cent-24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY23 and increase further to 25 per cent-28 per cent YoY in FY24.

The growth would be driven by new programmes across product segments such as EV traction motors, gears and differential assemblies, said analysts.

Moreover, it will also be supported by a likely upcycle in domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle industry, customer additions, as well as strong order book-backed capacity expansion for assembly lines.

Topics : buzzing stock | Stock Call

First Published: Mar 14 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

select banks help Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
1 min read

ECB hikes rate by 50bps to 3.5% despite bank chaos; highest since Oct 2008

Image
1 min read

Rajesh Gopinathan resigns as CEO & MD of TCS; K Krithivasan to replace him

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty 50 index heads for technical correction amid global turmoil

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

FMCG, select banks help Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
2 min read

select banks help Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day losing streak;

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty 50 index heads for technical correction amid global turmoil

Image
1 min read

Rajesh Gopinathan resigns as CEO & MD of TCS; K Krithivasan to replace him

Image
1 min read
BS-Footer Icon
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand SeriesPro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon