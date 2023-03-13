close

LIC's debt exposure in Adani group companies dips marginally to Rs 6,183 cr

LIC's debt exposure in Adani group companies fell marginally to Rs 6,183 crore as of March 5 from Rs 6,347 crore as of December 31, 2022, Parliament was informed on Monday

Last Updated : Mar 14 2023 | 1:33 PM IST
LIC's debt exposure in Adani group companies fell marginally to Rs 6,183 crore as of March 5 from Rs 6,347 crore as of December 31, 2022, Parliament was informed on Monday. In a written reply to the L
First Published: Mar 13 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

