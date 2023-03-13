NTPC, PFC: 5 F&O stocks see long OI build-up; Here's how to trade in them
Build-up of long OI in general indicates that traders are expecting the price of the underlying stock or index to gain in the near-term.
Introduction of Live Blog Status
Even as the markets dwindled under selling pressure in the last two trading sessions last week, select stocks continued to witness significant build-up in open interest (OI) on the long (Buy) side, data suggests.
Even as the markets dwindled under selling pressure in the last two trading sessions last week, select stocks continued to witness significant build-up in open interest (OI) on the long (Buy) side, data suggests....Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : MARKET WRAP | MARKET LIVE
First Published: Mar 13 2023 | 8:36 PM IST