SVB impact: Sensex slumps 897 pts, Nifty ends near 17,150; PSBs worst hit
CLOSING BELL: The Sensex and Nifty hit fresh calendar year lows in trades on Monday amid the broad-based sell-off. Reliance Industries registered 52-week low
Test Heading
Stock Market Highlights: The key benchmark indices wiped-out early morning gains and plunged to hit fresh 2023 year lows amid broad-based sell-off on Monday. The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis saw banking shares take a knock, while other sectors, too, succumbed to the selling pressure.
...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : MARKET LIVE | MARKET WRAP
First Published: Mar 13 2023 | 6:28 PM IST