Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday slammed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his 'Kanya Puja' at his residence on the last day of Navratri.

Questioned over media reports of girls kidnapped during Kanya Puja, Digvijaya said, "Don't talk about the chief minister. I have never seen such a liar chief minister. I have never seen such a person engaged in drama. Now, even PM Modi is scared of him".