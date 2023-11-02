Candidate have decided to give Candidate Shivraj farewell: Kamal Candidate

The Congress' chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath , on Wednesday slammed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying that people have decided to bid him farewell.

"Wherever I go, I see that people have decided to give Shivraj a warm farewell. Shivraj Singh's 22,000 announcements... and in the last five months, his announcement machine has been running at double speed. The battery of the announcement machine is going to run out soon," Congress leader and former MP CM Kamal Nath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.