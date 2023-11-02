Sensex (0.24%)
Candidate MP polls: Kamal Nath attacks Shivraj, alleges 50% commission

'Shivraj Singh Chouhan has put a lock on the future of Madhya Pradesh and this lock opens only when you pay a 50 per cent commission,' said Kamal Nath on Wednesday

Last Updated : Nov 02 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that a 50 per cent commission rule prevails in the state.
Addressing a public meeting at Kareli town in Narsinghpur district of the poll-bound state, Nath said that the BJP government ruined the future of youth, farmers and other sections.
"Chouhan has put a lock on the future of Madhya Pradesh, and this lock opens only when you pay a 50 per cent commission. He has put a lock on the income of farmers, pension of employees, and on school uniforms of children,'' Nath alleged.

First Published: Nov 02 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

