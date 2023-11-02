Candidate MP polls: Kamal Nath attacks Shivraj, alleges 50% commission

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that a 50 per cent commission rule prevails in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Kareli town in Narsinghpur district of the poll-bound state, Nath said that the BJP government ruined the future of youth, farmers and other sections.

"Chouhan has put a lock on the future of Madhya Pradesh, and this lock opens only when you pay a 50 per cent commission. He has put a lock on the income of farmers, pension of employees, and on school uniforms of children,'' Nath alleged.