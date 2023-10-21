close
Sensex (0.24%)
58214.59 + 139.91
Nifty (0.26%)
17151.90 + 44.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.65%)
4164.50 + 27.00
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
30040.60 + 82.45
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
39999.05 + 104.35
Heatmap

Finolex Industries Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 97.96 cr, revenue down 6%

The company had posted a loss of Rs 95.38 crores during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Finolex Industries said in a regulatory filing

Image

Business Standard
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 11:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer Finolex Industries on Saturday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 97.96 crore for the quarter ending September 30.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 95.38 crores during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Finolex Industries said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations of the company, however, witnessed a decline of 6.16 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 883.15 crores compared to Rs 941.13 crores in the same period of the previous fiscal.
"Indian economy is displaying continued consumption-led growth in both the rural and the urban segments of the country. The pipes and fittings segment which plays an important role in contributing to economic growth has been growing strong on a year-on-year basis. The global PVC prices are near historic lows, which might bolster pipe and fittings demand once prices stablise," Finolex Industries Prakash P Chhabria Executive Chairman said.
Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 225.30, up 1.08 per cent on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11, toss result, streaming

ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for ODI World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

Consider 2023 as a year to invest for longk term, says Sankaran Naren

Budget 2023 LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman presents her fifth Union Budget

Topics : Finolex Cables

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJPNitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon