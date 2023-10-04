Consider 2023 as a year to invest for longk term, says Sankaran Naren

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a high-profile all-star commentary panel for the Men's ODI World Cup, which is set to begin on 5 October when defending champions England take on New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The commentary box will also see the return of Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop, who called the unforgettable 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

ICC has stated that the coverage of the World Cup will include a pre-match show, an innings interval programme, and a post-match wrap-up.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and former England skipper Eoin Morgan will cover the event. World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar, and Matthew Hayden will be part of the commentary panel.