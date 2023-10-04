close
ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden will be a part of the commentary panel

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a high-profile all-star commentary panel for the Men's ODI World Cup, which is set to begin on 5 October when defending champions England take on New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The commentary box will also see the return of Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop, who called the unforgettable 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand.


ICC has stated that the coverage of the World Cup will include a pre-match show, an innings interval programme, and a post-ma
...Read More

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 1:46 PM IST

