ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for ODI World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday named legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as the 'Global Ambassador' for the Cricket World Cup 2023, which begins tomorrow in Ahmedabad.

Sachin, who has participated in a record six 50-over World Cups, will unveil the World Cup trophy before the inaugural match between England and New Zealand, thereby officially opening the tournament.

"From being a ball boy in 1987 to representing the country in six editions, World Cups have always held a special place in my heart. Winning the World Cup

