Rise above the noise: Byju Raveendran talks 'struggles', not layoffs

In a townhall, Raveendran tells employees edtech is not a 'pandemic phenomenon'

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
After assuring shareholders that Byju’s is on a strong footing, Chief Executive Officer Byju Raveendran, after much delay, spoke to employees in a townhall session. 

In his first-ever address to employees since problems began at Byju’s, Raveendran spoke about the resignation of auditors and board members, the Term Loan B dispute, and the future of educational technology (edtech). Raveendran also asked his team to ‘rise above the noise’ and work with resilience and determination.
He assured employees that edtech was here to stay and that Byju’s would continue to grow. 
“We have been struggling these past few months. But we will be out soon. Edtech is not a ‘pandemic phenomenon’ but a permanent fixture in education. He also gave projections for the global and Indian edtech markets,” said a source.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

