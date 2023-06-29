Rise above the noise: Byju Raveendran talks 'struggles', not layoffs

After assuring shareholders that Byju’s is on a strong footing, Chief Executive Officer Byju Raveendran, after much delay, spoke to employees in a townhall session.



He assured employees that edtech was here to stay and that Byju’s would continue to grow. In his first-ever address to employees since problems began at Byju’s, Raveendran spoke about the resignation of auditors and board members, the Term Loan B dispute, and the future of educational technology (edtech). Raveendran also asked his team to ‘rise above the noise’ and work with resilience and determination.

“We have been struggling these past few months. But we will be out soon. Edtech is not a ‘pandemic phenomenon’ but a permanent fixture in education. He also gave projections for the global and Indian edtech markets,” said a source.