How can India have two laws? PM Modi's pitch for Uniform Civil Code

On Tuesday, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi pitched for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), accusing Opposition parties of “provoking” Muslims on the issue, stressing how these parties have ensured that most Muslim families lead lives of misery without jobs and education.

He also reached out to Muslim women, slamming those who opposed the abolition of triple talaq when several Islamic countries, including Egypt, a “90 per cent Sunni country” that he recently visited, have abolished it.