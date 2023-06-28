Late pick-up, but monsoon on track to cover entire country by early July

The southwest monsoon strongly picked up pace over the past two days, covering almost all major parts of the country, including Delhi and Mumbai.



The rains reached Delhi and Mumbai on June 25, something, according to meteorologists, that has not happened since June 21, 1961.



“As the monsoon has again become active, there is a possibility that it will cover the country by the first week of July, which is normal,” D Sivananda Pai, scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and a well-known authority on Indian monsoons, told Business Standard.