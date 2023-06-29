Home / India News / Situation in India makes it must to retain sedition law: Panel chief

Situation in India makes it must to retain sedition law: Panel chief

'The law being a colonial legacy is not valid ground for its repeal'

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 1:10 AM IST
Amid a clamour for the colonial-era sedition law to be repealed, Law Commission Chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said on Tuesday it was an important tool to safeguard the “safety and integrity of India” given the situation in many parts of the country, from Kashmir to Kerala and Punjab to the northeast. Defending the panel’s recommendation to retain the law, which is at present under abeyance following directions of the Supreme Court issued in May last year, he said enough safeguards have been proposed to prevent its misuse.

In an exclusive interview, he told PTI that special laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the National Security Act operate in different fields and do not cover the offence of sedition and therefore, the specific law on sedition needed to be there too. Justice Awasthi asserted that while considering the usage of the law on sedition the panel found that “the present situation right from Kashmir to Kerala and Punjab to the northeast is such that the law on sedition is necessary to safeguard the unity and integrity of India”. He also said the sedition law being a colonial legacy was not a valid ground for its repeal and several countries, including the US, Canada, Australia and Germany, have their own such laws.
In its report submitted to the government last month, the 22nd Law Commission headed by Justice Awasthi supported retaining section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with safeguards to prevent its misuse.

The recommendation triggered a political uproar with several opposition parties alleging that it was an attempt to stifle dissent and voices against the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.
First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 1:10 AM IST

