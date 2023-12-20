Sensex (    %)
                        
PKL 2023 Highlights: Gujarat, Mumba register big wins U.P

Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Telugu Titans by 38-32 in the first match while U Mumba defeated UP Yoddhas by 34-31 in a close encounter in Ahmedabad

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Gujarat Giants and U Mumba registered their maiden wins on the first day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 02 at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. Telugu Tiatand UP Yoddhas were on the losing side. But despite the loss, those two teams got two points each. 
Gujarat Giants register come from behind win 

After trailing 13-16 at the end of the first half, the Fazel Atrachali-led Giants got the better of Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans. For Gujarat, Sonu Jaglan was the super sub as he came in and hit a super 10. The Giants went on to win the match 38-32. 

U Mumba clinch a thriller

Although U Mumba got an early lead in the game, they were not able to sustain it for long and ended the first half with a 19-14 lead. In the second half, Surender Gill and Anil Kumar brought UP back, However, in the end, Iranian Zafaradanesh was too good with both the radios and the tackles and gave U Mumba a win by three points as the scoreline read 34-31 at the end. 

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 live telecast details

Star Sports will live broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 in India. 

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 live-streaming

Disney Plus Hotstar will live stream the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 in India. 

Stay tuned for Pro Kabaddi League 2023 highlights...

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

