Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 per quintal to Rs 2,275 for 2024-25

Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Ahead of assembly polls in key wheat growing states, the government on Wednesday announced an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for the 2024-25 marketing season.
This is the highest increase by the Narendra Modi-led government since it came to power in 2014.
A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Modi.
Currently, the MSP on wheat stands at Rs 2,125 per quintal for the 2023-24 marketing season (April-March).
Briefing media, I&B minister Anurag Thakur said the CCEA has approved the increase in the MSP for all mandated rabi crops for 2024-25 marketing season.
First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

