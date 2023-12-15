Sensex (    %)
                        
MG Motor to overhaul its dealership network, close underperforming outlets

For the financial year ending in 2023, MG Motor India had a 1.26% share in India's passenger vehicle segment

Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

As MG Motor India prepares for its potential partnership with JSW Group, the car company is planning to overhaul its dealership network in the country. It aims to close its underperforming showrooms and open new dealerships in different locations, The Economic Times (ET) reported, citing individuals aware of the development.

MG Motors has assured its dealers of the continued operation and sustenance of its India operations and the MG brand after the deal's completion, the automaker informed its dealer partners last week, according to the newspaper. The company also discussed plans to add new dealerships.
Speaking about the company's plan to expand its retail network in India, a spokesperson for MG Motors stated, "Customers are at the core of everything we do at MG India. We are exploring all avenues of growth and expansion in the country, and network development is an integral part of our growth strategy. We are fortifying our pan-India presence from the current 330 touchpoints in 158 cities to 400 in 270 cities by December 2023."
However, the car company declined the request to share details about capacity expansion plans and the company's discussions with dealers, saying the "questions are speculative," the ET report added. China's SAIC Motor and JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal are conducting the final rounds of talks to establish their partnership.

Topics : MG Motor

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

