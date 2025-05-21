Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sensex zooms 1,750 pts, Nifty tops 23,350; why stock markets rallied today?

Sensex zooms 1,750 pts, Nifty tops 23,350; why stock markets rallied today?

Why are markets rising today: Tata Motors, L&T, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, and SBI were top gainers today

Shine JacobAbhineet Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Why is stock market rising today, Stock Market Today:The Indian stock markets rose on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, climbing for a second straight day, as tariff reprieve by US President Donald Trump lifted stock market sentiment.
 
The BSE Sensex index zoomed 1,750.34 points intraday to hit a high of 76,907 level, while the Nifty50 index surged 540 points to a high of 23,368. At 3:30 PM, Sensex closed 2.1 per cent higher at 76,734, while the Nifty50 ended 2.19 per cent up at 23,328.  
 
In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap, and the Nifty SmallCap indices advanced over 2 per cent each. Of the 2,574 stocks traded on the NSE today, 2,316 stocks gained today and 196 fell. Sixty two stocks were unchanged at the time of writing this report. 
US' key index, the S&P 500, is up 9 per cent, from April lows, on tariff pause. The Nifty, however, is up only 3 per cent from April lows; hence, we have some catching up to do. This, and some short-covering, will keep the markets strong for the day,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Limited.
 
 
Among individual stocks, Tata Motors, L&T, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, and Eternal (Zomato) were the top gainers on the Sensex today, moving higher in the range of 2 per cent to 5 per cent.'
 

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

