Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 300 pts to 80,450 as India-Pak tensions escalate; Nifty at 24,300
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices, the auto index was the top laggard, followed by metal, realty, pharma, and FMCG, while gains were led by media
Asish K Bhattacharyya New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Media (up 1.86 per cent) was the top gainer, followed by Consumer Durables, and IT, while Auto (down 0.91 per cent), followed by Pharma, Metal and FMCG were the top laggards.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 17 out of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were trading lower, with losses capped by Eternal (down 3.02 per cent), followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, and IndusInd Bank, while gains were led by Tata Motors (up 2.10 per cent), followed by HCLTech, Titan, Adani Ports, and Kotak Bank.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Driven by a positive Q4FY25 earnings report, shares of Symphony soared to a high of ₹1,348.95 on the BSE during Thursday's intraday trade, marking their highest level in over three months (since February 5, 2025). The stock rallied by an impressive 13 per cent amidst strong trading volumes.
At 11:24 am, Symphony shares were trading 9 per cent higher at ₹1,303.70, significantly outperforming the BSE Sensex, which was up by a modest 0.08 per cent. Trading activity in the stock saw a multi-fold increase, with a combined 3.2 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
11:29 AM
11:28 AM
11:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 11 AM market update - Sensex falls over 900 points, Broader markets follow
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices fell sharply on Friday after Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at several Indian cities, which were all intercepted by air defence units leading to an escalation in the India-Pak conflict. This comes after India's precision strike on nine-terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22
8:08 PM
Live updates @6:55
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Several stocks, including Bajaj Finance, Coforge, Laurus Labs, Bank of Maharashtra, and Transformers and Rectifiers (India), are likely to be in focus today, Thursday, May 8, 2025.
This follows their respective announcements of dividend payouts to shareholders, a form of passive income representing a share of the company's profits. According to BSE data, these stocks are scheduled to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, May 9, 2025
8:07 PM
Live updates @6:00
The core GRM was at $7.5 per barrel. The refining capacity utilisation was at 121 per cent.
Inventory gain per barrel was about $1.7 (versus a loss of $0.9 in the prior quarter and a gain of $0.5 a year ago). The core marketing Ebitda was ₹1.4 per litre (₹4 in the prior quarter, negative ₹2 a year back).
The LPG burden amounted to ₹10,446 crore in FY25, and ₹3,216 crore in Q4FY25. There is an impairment of investment in a subsidiary, BPRL with gross carrying value of investment of ₹13,180 crore. There was also a ₹45 crore forex loss.
Capex was ₹16,510 crore in FY25 and is targeted at ₹19,000 crore for FY26 and ₹22,000 crore in FY27. Debt at ₹23,280 crore was up by ₹4,510 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and ₹3,660 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
8:07 PM
Live updates @5:56
Indian Oil(IOCL) reported strong gross refining margins (GRMs) and marketing margins in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).
They are still experiencing under-recoveries on gas, but this may reduce in future and the government may compensate for under-recoveries. All three companies have steady dividend payouts.
In BPCL’s Q4FY25 results, the Ebitda and Adjusted PAT, stood at ₹7,760 crore and ₹4,550 crore, down 16 per cent and 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY), respectively
8:06 PM
Live updates @9:55
Crude and gas prices have dipped and OPEC-plus is hiking supply, bringing cheers to India which is a massive energy importer. Downstream businesses like the oil marketing companies (OMCs) and gas players will gain the most from this cheap energy.
For OMCs, cheaper oil and gas equate to better margins.
8:06 PM
Live updates @5:30
Downstream businesses like the oil marketing companies (OMCs) and gas players gain
8:05 PM
Live updates @4:55
Tailwinds for oil marketing companies in India as margins remain robust
8:05 PM
Live updates @4:30
A BofA Securities report issued on May 5 indicated that more than half of the companies within the benchmark Nifty 50 Index, having reported their results for the quarter ending in March, have surpassed analyst projections.
Should this trend continue, it will likely strengthen confidence in a market that has already outperformed many of its major Asian counterparts in the past month. This outperformance is partly attributed to the belief that India's domestically focused economy is relatively shielded from US President Donald Trump's trade policies
8:03 PM
Live updates @4:05
While Emkay Research has an unchanged target price of ₹8,200, it has upgraded the stock to “Add” from “Reduce”, given stock price correction, continued revenue growth momentum supported by deal intake and pipeline, and strong execution.
8:03 PM
Live updates @4:00
Given the order book and execution, most brokerages believe that the company will maintain its growth momentum in FY26. Kotak Research forecasts a strong 20.8 per cent organic revenue growth in constant-currency terms in FY26 as compared to 16.4 per cent growth in FY25. This, according to analysts led by Kawaljeet Saluja of the brokerage, will come on the back of a strong broad-based growth momentum across geographies, verticals and services, healthy increase in 12-month order backlog, strong deal win trajectory and pipeline, and revenue synergies from Cigniti through cross-selling of Coforge’s services to Cigniti’s large accounts. The brokerage has a “Buy” rating with a target or fair value of ₹9,000.
8:02 PM
Live updates @3:55
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were range bound in muted trade on Thursday, amid mixed global cues.
At around 11 AM, the BSE Sensex was higher by 41.96 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 80,788.74, and the Nifty50 was at 24,400.30, lower by 14.10 points, or 0.06 per cent.
7:59 PM
Live updates @3:30
Lower employee stock options (Esop) and operating leverage helped the company post an adjusted operating profit margin of 18.7 per cent, up 110 basis points (bps) Q-o-Q. Margins at the earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) was at 13.2 per cent, and was higher than analyst estimates. A large portion of the margin gains, according to BOB Capital Markets, has come from better gross margins than expected. Some of it has come from lower-than-expected selling and general administration, and Esop costs. The company is eyeing an Ebit margin of 14 per cent in FY26.
7:59 PM
Live updates @3:05
The company, which ended FY25 with revenues of just under $1.5 billion, maintained its $2 billion revenue target for FY27. Its growth in the medium term is likely to be broad-based, similar to its historical performance. The 12-month executable order book at $1.5 billion is also up 47 per cent — part of it contributed by the Cigniti acquisition.
First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:29 PM IST