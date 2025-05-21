Friday, May 30, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Data as at [XXX] IST. Index data may be delayed by up to 20 minutes. For real-time updates, kindly refer to the BSE and NSE websites.

Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / LTTS, BITS Pilani, CRENS team up for R&D, skill growth in national security

LTTS, BITS Pilani, CRENS team up for R&D, skill growth in national security

Based at BITS Pilani's Hyderabad campus, CRENS will lead the collaboration, working with law enforcement, industry experts, and researchers to boost tech innovation and skill development

xyz

industry

1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

L&T Technology Services on Wednesday said it has signed an MoU with BITS Pilani and the Centre for Research and Excellence in National Security (CRENS), to drive R&D and skill development in areas critical to national security.

Hosted at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani's Hyderabad campus, CRENS will be the central hub for this collaboration, engaging with law enforcement, industry specialists, and academic researchers to drive technological innovation and comprehensive skill development.

Participation from defence experts, including former leaders from the armed forces and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will also be seen, a company statement said.

 

This landmark collaboration aims to drive Research & Development (R&D), innovation, and skill development in areas critical to national security, including cybersecurity, perimeter security, digital forensics, and emerging technologies," it said.

LTTS and BITS Pilani will share technical infrastructure, research labs, and expertise to mutually enhance their capabilities.

The initiative will support startups through mentorship and incubation, provide policy advisory to national security agencies, and establish ongoing platforms for conferences, boot camps, and mentoring to address emerging security challenges.

More From This Section

markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 300 pts to 80,450 as India-Pak tensions escalate; Nifty at 24,300

Full size

Ather Energy shares make lacklustre D-Street debut; list at 2% premium

JSW

Where will JSW Steel stock bottom out? Check details here

Delhi Weather

Why was India's strike on Pakistan called Operation Sindoor? | India strikes Pakistan

Full size

Why did investors dump Bajaj Finance shares post Q4 results? Stock tanks 6%

Topics : Colombia national football team
Gold price in Delhi today is ₹ 84,470, Click Here for other cities. Silver price in Delhi today is ₹ 84,470, Click Here for other cities.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News Home

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJP Nitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon