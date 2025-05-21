Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Data as at [XXX] IST. Index data may be delayed by up to 20 minutes. For real-time updates, kindly refer to the BSE and NSE websites.

Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Sons may infuse capital into Tata Tele as AGR dues cross Rs 19,000 cr

Tata Sons may infuse capital into Tata Tele as AGR dues cross Rs 19,000 cr

Tata Teleservices faces dues of Rs 19,256 crore amid heavy losses and negative net worth; Tata Sons may extend support as SC dismisses telcos' AGR relief plea

Full size

Full size

1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of the $150 billion Tata Group, may be forced to inject fresh capital into its loss-making telecom arm, Tata Teleservices Ltd, as the unit stares at Rs 19,256 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and other dues owed to the Indian government.
 
With a negative net worth of Rs 17,876 crore and steep accumulated losses, Tata Teleservices is in no position to meet its obligations without support. Tata Sons has issued a letter of comfort to back the payment, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
Calling the plea of telecom operators “misconceived”, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petitions moved by Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel, and Tata Teleservices seeking a waiver on their long-standing AGR dues. The telcos were seeking relief related to payment of interest, penalty, and interest on penalty components as part of their AGR. The SC, however, has opened the doors for any relief to be provided by the government to the telecom operators. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle higher after Operation Sindoor; SMIDs up 1%

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle higher after Operation Sindoor; SMIDs up 1%

markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 300 pts to 80,450 as India-Pak tensions escalate; Nifty at 24,300

Full size

Ather Energy shares make lacklustre D-Street debut; list at 2% premium

JSW

Where will JSW Steel stock bottom out? Check details here

Delhi Weather

Why was India's strike on Pakistan called Operation Sindoor? | India strikes Pakistan

Topics : Tata Global
Gold price in Delhi today is ₹ 84,470, Click Here for other cities. Silver price in Delhi today is ₹ 84,470, Click Here for other cities.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News Home

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJP Nitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon