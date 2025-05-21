Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gland Pharma stock volatile after announcing Q4 results, dividend; Details

Gland Pharma stock volatile after announcing Q4 results, dividend; Details

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Gland Pharma share price slipped 2 per cent in the morning deals, however, its losses reversed and the stock was trading 4.9 per cent higher on BSE. The volatility in the stock came after the company reported its Q4 results. 

At 9:55 AM, Gland Pharma shares were up 4.14 per cent at ₹1,558 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.66 per cent at 81,721.26. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹25,669.05 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,220.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,200 per share. 

 

Gland Pharma Q4 results 2025

The company announced its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on May 20, 2025, after market hours. The company's consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹186.5 crore as compared to ₹192.4crore a year ago, down 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 

Its revenue from operations also slipped 7 per cent at ₹1,424.9 crore for Q4 against ₹1,537.5 crore a year ago. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹347.5 crore as compared to ₹358.7  crore a year ago. The Ebitda margin for the quarter came in at 24 per cent against 23 per cent Y-o-Y. 

According to the filing, research and development (R&D) expenses were ₹50.3 crore in Q4 FY25, representing 4.9 per cent of revenue, while for FY25 were ₹192.2 crore (4.7 per cent of revenue). 

The company launched four new molecules, including Latanoprost, Midazolam Bags RTU, Dexamethasone, and Vancomycin (New Strengths), which were launched in Q4 FY25, contributing to 31 cumulative launches in FY25.

In the quarter under review, five Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDAs) were filed and seven were approved, with a total of 24 ANDAs filed and 32 ANDAs approved in FY25, contributing to a cumulative total of 371 ANDA filings in the US (318 approved, 53 pending).

Gland Pharma dividend 

The board of Gland Pharma recommended a final dividend of ₹18 per equity share for FY25, pending shareholder approval.

About Gland Pharma

Established in Hyderabad, India in 1978, Gland Pharma has grown over the years from a contract manufacturer [HK1] of small volume liquid parenteral products, to become one of the largest and fastest growing generic injectables manufacturing companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, India and other markets. 

First Published: May 21 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

