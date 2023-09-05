Sula Vineyards shareholder Verlinvest looks to sell up to 12.5% stake

(Reuters) - Indian winemaker Sula Vineyards' shareholder Verlinvest is looking to sell up to a 12.56% stake in the company through a block deal, CNBC-TV 18 reported on Wednesday.
The block price of the deal may be in the range of 473-508.7 rupees per share with a total size of 5.39 billion rupees ($65.38 million), the report said.
If the sale proceeds, Singapore-based investment firm Verlinvest Asia will not be able to sell further shares until 60 days, CNBC-TV18 added.
Sula Vineyards and Verlinvest did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
($1 = 82.5880 Indian rupees)
Also Read
Sula Vineyards jumps 9% as CLSA initiates coverage with 'Buy' rating
Debt fund taxation changes to impact corporate bond demand: Fund managers
Singapore arrivals two-thirds pre-Covid level as Indian visitors surge 350%
From fast food to autos, India's digitally connected users lure investors
Singapore's Temasek buys 41% stake in Manipal Health for $2 billion: Report
Flipkart aims to create over 100,000 seasonal jobs ahead of festive season
Flipkart aims to create over 100,000 seasonal jobs ahead of festive season
Cryptos hacked again in $100 million theft of Binance-backed blockchain
Solar mission Aditya-L1 to be launched on Sept 2 from Sriharikota: Isro.
Reliance AGM: Where and how to watch Reliance's 46th annual general meeting
(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)