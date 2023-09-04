Confirmation

Flipkart aims to create over 100,000 seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday said it is looking to create more than 1 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its supply chain to cater to demand during the festive season

RupeeTax

RupeeTax

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday said it is looking to create more than 1 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its supply chain to cater to demand during the festive season.
The seasonal jobs, both direct and indirect, will include those for local kirana delivery partners and women. Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) will also be employed to create a diverse supply chain talent, the company said in a statement.

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart expects to generate over 1,00,000 new job opportunities across its supply chain, including fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery hubs, it said.
"The Big Billion Days (TBBD) is about scale, innovating for India, and impacting the ecosystem. It allows millions of new customers to experience the goodness of e-commerce, many of them for the first time," Flipkart Group Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience and ReCommerce, Hemant Badri said.

Topics : Flipkart Supermart

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

