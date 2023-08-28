Solar mission Aditya-L1 to be launched on Sept 2 from Sriharikota: Isro.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Monday announced the launch date for its solar mission Aditya-L1 spacecraft. The mission to study the Sun will be launched on September 2 at 11:50 am from Sriharikota spaceport.



It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency. Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.



The Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1, would carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the corona, in different wavebands.

Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions, an ISRO official said, as reported by news agency PTI. The space agency said in a post on social media platform X that the spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.