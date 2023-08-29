Confirmation

Cryptos hacked again in $100 million theft of Binance-backed blockchain

BS

BS

Testing author
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
With Chandrayaan-3, India will on Wednesday attempt to become the first country in the world to land on the far side of the Moon. The 41-day lunar mission, which was launched on July 14, will culminate when the Vikram lander sets its feet on the Moon and rolls out the Pragyan rover.

This is the Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) third lunar mission in the last fifteen years.

Wishes have been pouring in from across the world ahead of the attempted moon landing on Wednesday.

Indian students and research scholars in Uxbridge, London organised a special prayer at the Adya Shakti Mataji Temple for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. Meanwhile, the members of the Indian diaspora performed a havan at a temple in Virginia, US for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.


While anticipation around the ISRO's attempted moon landing is building up across the world, prayers and prayers are being held across the country ahead of the historic moment.

A Ganga Aarti has performed at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh ahead of the crowning moment of India's third lunar mission. A group of people in Bhubaneswar, Varanasi and Prayagraj performed 'havan' and offered prayers for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander.

Topics : Howdy Modi

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

