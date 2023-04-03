close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rahul gets bail in defamation case; hearing in Surat court on April 13

The 52-year-old Congress leader reached Surat in the afternoon via a scheduled commercial flight along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and proceeded to the sessions court

Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A sessions court in Gujarat's Surat city on Monday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he filed an appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his 2019 "Modi surname" remark in which he has been sentenced to two years in jail, a lawyer said.
 The court of Additional Sessions Judge R P Mogera said it will hear his plea for suspension of conviction on April 13 after issuing a notice to complainant Purnesh Modi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat cabinet minister.
The sessions court asked the respondent (Purnesh Modi) to file his reply by April 10.
 "We had filed an application for Rahul Gandhi's bail and suspension of sentence along with his appeal against conviction by a lower court. The (sessions) court heard the matter and granted him bail. The court kept the matter for hearing on the stay of his conviction for April 13," a member of his legal team told reporters.
 
 

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi to address Congress' women's convention in Bengaluru today

Want to implement promises as soon as possible: Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla

Sonia, Priyanka join Rahul Gandhi for Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

Karnataka Congress gears up for Priyanka Gandhi's Bengaluru convention

Rahul Gandhi a warrior, not afraid of govt's might: Priyanka Vadra

Isro launches 36 satellites for OneWeb; everything you need

Ukraine clinches $15.6 billion IMF loan, a first for nation at war

In Pictures: India at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos

This 2nd-gen entrepreneur aims to make Amawat a household...

Apollo Global, Blackstone and KKR eye Silicon Valley Bank assets

Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Surat earlier in the day, will not be required to appear in the court during the hearing of the case, he said.
 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders were present in the courtroom when the matter came up for hearing at around 

Topics : Priyanka Vadra

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

India's exports growth momentum will have to come from its states

Image
4 min read
Premium

Managing director Mohanty named LIC interim chairperson as Kumar era ends

Image
4 min read
Premium

Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024, says Jindal Stainless MD

Image
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Microsoft's 3rd layoff round hits employees in supply chain, Cloud, IoT biz

Image
2 min read
Premium

Over 18 mn Indian citizens' personal data exposed in data broker breaches

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Indian govt bonds surge as SVB collapse casts doubt on Fed rate hike

Image
3 min read
Premium

External situation worsens as India aims to grow 6-6.8% in FY24

Image
7 min read

Former RBI dy governor says pricing power of 'Big 5' driving core inflation

Image
4 min read

Former RBI dy governor says pricing power of 'Big 5' driving core inflation

Image
4 min read

Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism Bill

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand Series
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon