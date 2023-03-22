close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ukraine clinches $15.6 billion IMF loan, a first for nation at war

The program will be divided into two phases. In the first, lasting 12-18 months, Ukraine will take measures to strengthen fiscal, external, price and financial stability

Bloomberg Delhi
test
Web Exclusive

test

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2023 | 12:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The program will be divided into two phases. In the first, lasting 12-18 months, Ukraine will take measures to “strengthen fiscal, external, price and financial stability,” including eliminating monetary financing.
 

Rupee
Rupee

The second phase would shift to more expansive reforms to bolster macroeconomic stability and support the nation’s recovery and reconstruction, including in light of Ukraine’s goal of European Union accession. During this period, Ukraine “would be expected to revert to pre-war policy frameworks, including a flexible exchange rate and inflation targeting regime,” the IMF said.

IMF staff forecasts for Ukraine’s economy this year range from a 3% contraction to 1% expansion, after a slump of 30% in 2022.

‘Severe Damage’

“A gradual economic recovery is expected over the coming quarters, as activity recovers from the severe damage to critical infrastructure, although headwinds persist, including the risk of further escalation in the conflict,” Gavin Gray, who led the IMF’s mission, said in a statement.

The unprecedented agreement required the IMF to change its policies. The Russian invasion, launched over a year ago, has laid waste to Ukraine’s export economy and infrastructure, killing thousands of people and driving more than a third of a pre-war population of 40 million from their homes.

Also Read

Sensex jumps 1,017 pts on RBI's 50-bps hike; Nifty nears 17,100; banks lead

Sensex ends 158 pts up on Budget day after 2000 pts-swing, Nifty near 17600

Stocks to Watch: Mahindra Logistics, Sterlite Tech, Amara Raja, JSW Energy

Stocks to Watch: Suzlon, RIL, ONGC, Gas, Airtel, HFCL, Adani Enterprises

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC, Oil, Tata Steel, KEC, Banks, Coal India

Sensex leaps 446 pts, Nifty tops 17,100 as RIL, Bajaj Fin gain 3%; IT slips

MARKETS: Sensex zooms 600 pts; Adani Ent jumps 4% on Rs 820-crore Q3 profit

Crypto under PMLA: CoinDCX registers itself as reporting entity with FIU

Nifty Realty index gains 3%; DLF, Prestige Estates, Lodha surge up to 5%

PhonePe raises Rs 1,649 crore in additional funding from Walmart

The financing arrangement is an upgrade, with previous IMF funds distributed via rapid financing instruments that didn’t involve conditions. Kyiv began negotiating a full loan program with the lender in June, striking a four-month non-cash deal in an intermediary stage in December.

“In conditions of a record budget deficit, this program will help us finance all crucial expenditures, preserve microfinancial stability and enhance our cooperation with the other international partners,” Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on his Telegram-channel.

Topics : Ukraine | IMF

First Published: Mar 22 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

select banks help Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
1 min read

ECB hikes rate by 50bps to 3.5% despite bank chaos; highest since Oct 2008

Image
1 min read

Rajesh Gopinathan resigns as CEO & MD of TCS; K Krithivasan to replace him

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty 50 index heads for technical correction amid global turmoil

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

FMCG, select banks help Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
2 min read

select banks help Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day losing streak;

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty 50 index heads for technical correction amid global turmoil

Image
1 min read

Rajesh Gopinathan resigns as CEO & MD of TCS; K Krithivasan to replace him

Image
1 min read
BS-Footer Icon
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand SeriesPro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon