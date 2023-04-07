2022 in review: Russia war to COP27, top events that shaped the world

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, from the north in an attempt to overthrow President Volodymyr Zelensky's government. In the months following, artillery bombardment and street fighting continued, with Russia seizing multiple cities.
After a slew of scandals in his term spanning three years, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned from office in July. Johnson was succeeded by Liz Truss, who took over the office in September. But after 45 days in the office, she resigned, becoming the shortest-serving PM in UK history. Her budgetary plans, at the centre of which were tax cut plans, had crashed the markets, making her lose the confidence of almost all her own MPs. In the days that followed, Rishi Sunak took over as Britain's 57th prime minister and vowed to fix the mistakes made by his predecessor, Liz Truss.
In April, protests began in the nation following a sharp rise in food and fuel costs. Thousands demanded the resignation of now-ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The people faced long power cuts daily and shortages of basics, including fuel and food. Sri Lanka's doctors said they were nearly out of life-saving medicines. Rajapaksa's government was being blamed for the chronic mismanagement of the country's finances. In July, protestors stormed Rajapaksa's home, pushing him to flee the nation before resigning from office.
First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:47 AM IST