Inflation kept at 6% or below despite adverse circumstances, says FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomes RBI decision, says it has taken a 'good call'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the inflation has been kept at six per cent or below despite adverse circumstances as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:19 PM IST