Nykaa expects BPC biz FY23 revenue growth rates



According to the statement, Nykaa has continued to show positive trends in revenue growth. Nykaa, online retailer for clothing and cosmetics, has released its fourth quarter revenue update for FY23 in a stock exchange filing.



Nykaa anticipates that overall revenue growth rates for FY23 would be comparable to those for 9MFY23. Thus, it anticipates revenue growth rates in the early 30 per cent range for FY23. In Q4FY23, the Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) categories continued to experience robust demand, the company said.



Nykaa's Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) categories in Q4FY23 has n sustained strong demand, partly aided by the ‘Pink Love’ sale introduced during the quarter. In its regulatory filing, Nykaa said, "In Q4 FY23, against the backdrop of subdued industry growth, Tier 1 consumers have demonstrated sustained consumption. This has led to stronger revenue growth on the Nykaa platforms. "

Also Read SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push Loan for 20 years, EMIs for 24: RBI rate hikes leave borrowers in a fix Rising median loan rates lead to fall in affordability of homebuyers CBI arrests Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan fraud case Govt to bring retail trade policy to promote ease of doing biz: Official Delhi-Mumbai expressway, a battle between the heart and TEST Unveiling the Secret Weapon of NEET Toppers: Objective NCERT Test Live Blog 04042023 RCap auction postponed to April 11 even as Torrent pursues litigation India at 75: The Constitution hasn't worked well in at least 105 ways

Nykaa anticipates that the percentage revenue growth rates for the BPC business would be in the mid- to high-thirties for FY23. According to Nykaa, the BPC industry experienced stronger year-over-year growth rates in Q4 FY23 compared to Q3 FY23. Average order values and conversion rates, which are the operating factors for the BPC business, have been strong, which has aided in revenue development.



For the fourth quarter of FY23, Nykaa expects its fashion business' percentage revenue growth rates in the Fashion business to come through in the late teens. Further, in regards to the fashion business, Nykaa stated that "consumer pullback in discretionary spends has had some impact on our fashion business, leading to subdued growth in NSV this quarter."