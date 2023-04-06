Sensex up 144pts, Nifty nears 17,600 as RBI pauses hike; realty stocks jump
CLOSING BELL: Shaktikanta Das said the move was only "a pause and not a pivot"
BS Web Team New Delhi
In a surprise move, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The pause in repo rate hike comes after six hikes in a row.
Since May 2022, the MPC has increased the policy rate by 250 basis points (bps). These repo rate hikes were preceded by the introduction of a standing deposit facility (SDF) at 40 bps higher than the fixed rate reverse repo. Hence, the effective rate hike since April last year has been 290 bps.
