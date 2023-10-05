close
Sensex (0.24%)
58214.59 + 139.91
Nifty (0.26%)
17151.90 + 44.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.65%)
4164.50 + 27.00
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
30040.60 + 82.45
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
39999.05 + 104.35
Heatmap

RBI allows HDFC AMC's stake acquisition in DCB Bank, Karur Vysya, 2 others

Federal Bank, Karur Vysya have to ensure that acquisition does not exceed 9.5% of their paid-up share capital

RBI

RBI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 2:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) acquiring a 9.5 per cent stake each in DCB Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Federal Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable clauses of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Bank has received an intimation from RBI on September 20, 2023, regarding the approval granted to M/s. HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (“HDFC”) to acquire “aggregate holding” of up to 9.5% of the paid-up equity capital or voting rights in ESFBL,” said the small finance bank in an exchange filing on Thursday

Also Read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI monetary policy: MPC votes for pause, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI repo rate decision: When and where to watch speech of governor Das

No change: MPC presses 'pause' after hiking rate by 250 bps since May 2022

Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

Torrent files urgent plea in SC against Hinduja plan for Reliance Capital

US trade chief flags concerns over India's license rule for laptop imports

Nearly 750,000 recipients of PMJAY linked to same phone number: CAG report

BRICS countries likely to induct five new members in August summit

Govt unlikely to raise FY24 borrowing plan; bond yields may remain below 7%

Topics : RBI Annual Report

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJPNitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon