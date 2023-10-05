RBI allows HDFC AMC's stake acquisition in DCB Bank, Karur Vysya, 2 others

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) acquiring a 9.5 per cent stake each in DCB Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Federal Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable clauses of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Bank has received an intimation from RBI on September 20, 2023, regarding the approval granted to M/s. HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (“HDFC”) to acquire “aggregate holding” of up to 9.5% of the paid-up equity capital or voting rights in ESFBL,” said the small finance bank in an exchange filing on Thursday