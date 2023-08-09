Nearly 750,000 recipients of PMJAY linked to same phone number: CAG report

Nearly 750,000 beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) are registered under a single mobile number – 9999999999, The Indian Express reported, citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).





Nearly 750,000 beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) are registered under a single mobile number – 9999999999, The Indian Express reported, citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). A performance audit report on the Centre's flagship scheme for health insurance for poor people was placed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The report showed that linking 749,820 beneficiaries to a single mobile number was not an isolated anomaly.

