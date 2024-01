IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Axar gets Bairstow after lunch

At lunch on Day 1 of India vs England 1st Test, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were at the crease with England putting 108-3 on board. Root and Bairstow steady the English ship after three quick wickets, stitching an unbeaten 48-run stand at Lunch. While Bairstow's counter-attacking 32 runs off 44 balls kept the run flowing, Root (18 off 35 balls) defended cautiously.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the first Test of five-match series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today. England succumbed to trial by spin in the first session of Day 1 but denied India bowlers any wickets in the last 45 minutes of the first session on Day 1 of India vs England 1st Test. The hosts, though, managed to take three wickets in the session. Ashwin grabbed the day's first wicket as he trapped left-handed batter Ben Duckett (35 off 39 balls) in front of the wicket. Ravindra Jadeja joined the party shortly and found the outside edge of Ollie Pope (1 off 11 balls), while the premier Indian spinner returned to send Zak Crawly (20 off 40 balls) packing.