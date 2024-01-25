IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Axar gets Bairstow after lunch





At lunch on Day 1 of India vs England 1st Test, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were at the crease with England putting 108-3 on board. Root and Bairstow steady the English ship after three quick wickets, stitching an unbeaten 48-run stand at Lunch. While Bairstow's counter-attacking 32 runs off 44 balls kept the run flowing, Root (18 off 35 balls) defended cautiously. England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the first Test of five-match series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today. England succumbed to trial by spin in the first session of Day 1 but denied India bowlers any wickets in the last 45 minutes of the first session on Day 1 of India vs England 1st Test. The hosts, though, managed to take three wickets in the session. Ashwin grabbed the day's first wicket as he trapped left-handed batter Ben Duckett (35 off 39 balls) in front of the wicket. Ravindra Jadeja joined the party shortly and found the outside edge of Ollie Pope (1 off 11 balls), while the premier Indian spinner returned to send Zak Crawly (20 off 40 balls) packing.

Earlier, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj failed to give India a breakthrough. Crawly and Duckett found boundaries at ease, but once the spinners started bowling in tandem, England's 'bazball' could not match that.



1st Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 for 1st Test: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing 11 for 1st Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

India vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 1st test Day 1 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.

England have played three spinners and just one pacer in Mark Wood in their playing 11. Tom Hartley has made his debut. Along with him, Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach are the two other spinners for the English side.For India, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are the three spinners while Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are the two pacers in the five-pronged bowling attack. Both KL Rahul and KS Bharat have found a place in the playing 11.