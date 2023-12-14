sa vs ind 3rdt20i india tour of south africa series 2023 scorecard
India vs South Live Score, 3rd T20 international: Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first against Suryakumar Yadav at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg
India vs South Africa Live Score | 3rd T20: Two wickets for Maharaj in an over
Over Summary: 0 W W 0 0 1; IND 30-2 after 3 overs
Suryakumar Yadav (1), Yashavi Jaiswal (15); Keshav Maharaj 1-0-1-2
Keshav Maharaj takes two wickets in an over, one of which was a lucky break of Gill which would have been not out had Gill reviewed. But Tilak Varma just holed out to mid-off.
8:58 PM
First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 8:58 PM IST