Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11, toss result, streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand vs Afghanistan Playing 11: Afghanistan are unchanged from the previous match; Kiwis brought Young in place of Williamson in their line-up

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
After a historic win against England in the ICC World Cup, Afghanistan eyeing yet another upset as they asked New Zealand to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE) Afghanistan have not made any change in their winning combination while New Zealand replaced injured Kane Williamson with Will Young. The Kiwis have not lost a game in the three that they have played against England, the Netherlands and Bangladesh and they would look to continue the momentum when they go up against the Afgan side.  Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

New Zealand vs Afghanistan playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
New Zealand vs Afghanistan head-to-head

New Zealand and  Afghanistan have come up against each other in two ODI matches, and both have been won by the Blackcaps. Both these games were part of the World Cups only.

Total matches played: 02
New Zealand won: 02
Afghanistan won: 00
No result: 00
Tied- 00

NZ vs AFG ODIs: Squads of both team

New Zealand Squad for ODI World Cup

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee

Topics : Afghanistan cricket team

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon