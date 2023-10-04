Centre establishes National Turmeric Board, expected to reach $1 bn by 2030

The Government of India has officially announced the establishment of the National Turmeric Board. This dedicated body will concentrate on developing and expanding turmeric and its related products within the country.

The National Turmeric Board will play a pivotal role in leading efforts related to turmeric, fostering collaboration with entities such as the Spices Board and other government agencies.

Its primary objectives include enhancing awareness and consumption of turmeric globally, exploring new international markets to boost exports, encouraging research and development of innovative turmeric products, and promoting traditional knowledge for value-added turmeric items. Moreover, the Board will empower turmeric growers through capacity building, skill development, and ensuring adherence to quality and food safety standards.

India, being the largest producer, consumer, and exporter of turmeric worldwide, possesses a strong foothold in the global turmeric market. In the year 2022-23, India cultivated turmeric across 324,000 hectares, yielding over 1.1 million tonnes, contributing to over 75 per cent of the global turmeric production.

More than 30 diverse varieties of turmeric are cultivated across 20 states in the country. Key turmeric-producing states include Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

India presently commands 62 per cent share of the global turmeric trade. In the financial year 2022-23, the country exported around 153,400 tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products valued at $207.45 million through over 380 exporters. Bangladesh, UAE, USA, and Malaysia are among the prominent markets for Indian turmeric.

The newly formed National Turmeric Board will consist of representatives from the Ministry of Ayush, Departments of Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Commerce & Industry of the Union Government, senior State Government representatives from three states (on rotation basis), select national/state institutions involved in research, representatives of turmeric farmers and exporters, and have a secretary to be appointed by the Department of Commerce. The Centre will appoint the chairperson of the board.

The Centre expects turmeric exports to reach $1 Billion by 2030, and establish India as the leading global turmeric exporter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hinted at this announcement earlier in the week. The Prime Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter), "The well-being and prosperity of our farmers has always been our top priority. By establishing the National Turmeric Board, we aim to harness the potential of our turmeric farmers and give them the support they rightly deserve. The benefits for Nizamabad are particularly immense. We will keep doing whatever it takes to ensure a brighter future for our turmeric farmers."