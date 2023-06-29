Home / World News / BRICS countries likely to induct five new members in August summit

BRICS countries likely to induct five new members in August summit

The 15th BRICS Summit is scheduled for August 22-24 under the theme "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism"

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
The BRICS nations may agree to induct around five new members into the grouping during its August leadership summit, to be hosted by South Africa, culminating a long-pending expansion plan. Out of the 25 countries that are keen to join the grouping, while Saudi Arabia’s entry is almost certain, other frontrunners include Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, and Argentina, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

The BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – currently represent over 42 per cent of the global population, 30 per cent of the world’s territory,

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

