Home / World News / World Bank extends $500 mn budgetary support to cash-strapped Sri Lanka

World Bank extends $500 mn budgetary support to cash-strapped Sri Lanka

The government said on Tuesday that funding from the lender will come in two tranches

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 8:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reuters reported last week that the World Bank is likely to approve $700 million in budgetary and welfare support for Sri Lanka at its board meeting on June 28, out of which $200 million will be for welfare programmes. 

The government said on Tuesday that funding from the lender will come in two tranches.
Sri Lanka will enter into an agreement with the World Bank for $500 million in budgetary support after the cabinet approved it on Tuesday, the biggest funding tranche for the crisis-hit nation since an International Monetary Fund (IMF)  deal in March.

The island nation of 22 million is emerging out of its worst economic crisis in seven decades and its economy is expected to shrink 2 per cent this year before returning to growth next year, following last year’s record contraction of 7.8 per cent.

Also Read

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

Hockey World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, venues and everything one must know

Hockey World Cup, IND vs ENG: India eye last 8 spot, England seek revenge

India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023: Advantage India for a last 8 berth

Hockey World Cup IND vs NZ Crossover: Harmanpreet and co eye Last 8 spot

Bernstein downgrades Alphabet, warns it's moving 'too fast' in AI

In classrooms, teachers put artificial intelligence tutoring bots to test

Expect 2-6 high-quality proposals on semiconductors in 12 months: Vaishnaw

In pictures: First anniversary of the US Capitol riot in Washington

2022 in review: Russia war to COP27, top events that shaped the world

Topics :World Bank

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story