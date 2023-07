A day after the India-US joint statement and the announcing of big projects by US companies such as Micron, Applied Materials, and Lam Research, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw , in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta , explains how they will give a big push to the country’s ambitious semiconductor plans.

What does the series of deals with Micron, Applied Materials, and Lam Research mean for India’s semiconductor vision?