TCS will take strong action against staff over ethics breach: Chandra

India’s largest information technology services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it would take strong action against employees who violate the ethical code of conduct of the company. N Chandrasekaran, chairman, TCS, responded to shareholders’ questions at the 28th annual general meeting.

On macroeconomic uncertainty, he said that discretionary spending in the short term would be volatile, but in the medium to long term, all changes — generative artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Cloud — augur well for the company and the sector.