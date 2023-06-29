Home / Industry / News / Gadkari pitches for 15% methanol-blended diesel to reduce logistics cost

Gadkari pitches for 15% methanol-blended diesel to reduce logistics cost

Sees promise in Assam's methanol economy; has asked state's CM to explore possibility of converting normal to methanol trucks

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said he had recommended the use of methanol trucks and methanol-blended diesel to achieve the Centre’s ambitious goal of bringing down the national cost of logistics.

“The number of methanol trucks is also growing, which is a success. The petroleum ministry is working on a policy for the introduction of 15 per cent methanol-blended diesel. We (transport ministry) have also sent a recommendation,” Gadkari said addressing a conference on the government’s nine years’ achievements here.
One of the projects where the minister anticipates success of the methanol economy is in Assam. “Assam Petrochemicals makes 100 tonnes of methanol a day. I have asked the chief minister of Assam on whether the trucks in the state can be converted to methanol, which will result in reduction in cost of logistics,” the road, transport, and highways

Methanol is a low-carbon, hydrogen-carrier fuel produced from high ash coal, agricultural residue, and carbon dioxide (CO2) from thermal power plants and natural gas.

