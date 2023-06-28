CCI issues a show-cause notice to Air India on Vistara merger plan

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has issued a show-cause notice to Air India, asking why its proposed merger with Vistara should not be probed over concerns about competition in the aviation sector, airline sources said on Tuesday.



Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA) had filed a merger application with the antitrust body in April, stating that the amalgamation of Vistara with Air India would not lead to any change in the competitive landscape or cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India. They had expressed hope to conclude the merger by March 2024. The CCI has given Air India 30 days to respond, the sources said. The airline, however, did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard on the matter.