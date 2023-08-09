Home / India News / Nearly 750,000 recipients of PMJAY linked to same phone number: CAG report

Nearly 750,000 recipients of PMJAY linked to same phone number: CAG report

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) also revealed that more than 139,000 beneficiaries have been linked to the number 8888888888

Nearly 750,000 beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) are registered under a single mobile number – 9999999999, The Indian Express reported, citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

A performance audit report on the Centre's flagship scheme for health insurance for poor people was placed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The report showed that linking 749,820 beneficiaries to a single mobile number was not an isolated anomaly.

