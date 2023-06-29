Home / Economy / News / RBI changes settlement, T-Bill auction date due to Bakri-Eid holiday shift

RBI changes settlement, T-Bill auction date due to Bakri-Eid holiday shift

Auction for Govt of India T-bills, earlier set for June 29, will now be held on June 28, with settlement taking place on June 30

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 12:03 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India has announced that all outstanding transactions originally scheduled for settlement on June 29, will now be settled on June 30, following Maharashtra government’s decision to declare June 29 as the public holiday for Bakri-eid instead of June 28.
The auction for Government of India treasury bills, initially planned for June 29, will now be held on June 28, with the settlement taking place on June 30.

Similarly, settlement of the auction of state government securities on June 27 will take place on June 28.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 12:03 AM IST

