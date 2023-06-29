Home / Economy / News / Transactions on GeM portal cross Rs 50,000 crore in first quarter

Transactions on GeM portal cross Rs 50,000 crore in first quarter

Provision of penal interest on delayed payments to start from July

Web Exclusive

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal has crossed Rs. 50,000 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) in this financial year so far, 1.5 times more than the same time a year ago, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Considering the pace of growth so far, the portal in the current financial year is expected to surpass the previous year’s transactions of Rs. 2 trillion, said GeM Chief Executive Officer P K Singh said on the sidelines of the CII-MSME Growth Summit here. The procurement of goods and services on the portal was Rs. 1.06 trillion in 2021-22.

Also Read

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

Direct govt purchases play a diminishing role in GeM transactions

Procurement via GeM crosses target of Rs 2 trillion on last day of FY23

Public procurement via GeM expected to cross Rs 2 trillion-mark in FY23

FinMin pushes PSBs to enhance procurement via GeM to Rs 10,000 cr in FY24

Income tax department keeps tolerance range intact for transfer pricing

Centre to renew consultation with firms shortlisted under PLI scheme

Dealings in shares of at least three Adani companies under Sebi lens

introducsdhfhskdhfkhskdhfkhskhdkfhskhkfhskhfskh

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

Topics :GeM

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story