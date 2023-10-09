India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, is watching the ongoing conflict in the Middle East closely, the country's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. world's third-biggest oil importer, is watching the ongoing conflict in the Middle East closely, the country's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. world's third-biggest oil importer, is watching the ongoing conflict in the Middle East closely, the country's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.



Oil prices rose over $3 a barrel on Monday as military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas deepened political uncertainty across the Middle East and raised concerns about supplies.

"The place where action is taking place is in many respects the centre of global energy... as we go along we will navigate through this," Puri told reporters at an industry event in New Delhi.

Global uncertainties of such nature encourage people to use sustainable, cleaner fuels, Puri said, adding that $100 per barrel crude oil prices was unsustainable.