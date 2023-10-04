Torrent files urgent plea in SC against Hinduja plan for Reliance Capital

In that round, Hinduja Group's IIHL emerged as the sole bidder after Torrent Investment opted out. IIHL submitted an all-cash bid of Rs 9,800 crore. In June, Reliance Capital’s lenders overwhelmingly approved IIHL's resolution plan, garnering 99.6 per cent of the votes. The plan is awaiting final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

It is the second time that Torrent has sought the Supreme Court's intervention to block the approval of IIHL's resolution plan by NCLT. An earlier attempt on August 25 was unsuccessful when the court declined to stay the proceedings.

Torrent, in a Letter of Urgency submitted on Tuesday, urgently requested the court's intervention to quickly resolve its pending appeals contesting the second round of auction for Reliance Capital's assets on April 26.